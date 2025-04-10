First Alert Weather: Mild night before Friday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a pleasant next few days, aside from some rain Friday afternoon.

It will be another nice, cool, and mild night Thursday with lows near 60 degrees.

Our next cold front arrives later Friday and will be preceded by partly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs around 80-85 degrees. There may be a quick shower or thunderstorm between 2 and 6 pm with the front, but amounts look mostly light.

Much cooler air will follow with temperatures diving into the 40s to low 50s Friday night.

After that, we have a beautiful weekend on tap. Days will be sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. Nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

