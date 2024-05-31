First Alert Weather: Mild nights, warm days and a rip current risk at area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team said mild evening will continue into the weekend, but there will be a rip current risk at area beaches.

A nice weekend is ahead with seasonally warm tempartures and mild overnight lows. Sunburn times will be as low as 10 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

No rain is expected so dry conditions will continue with an increasing wildfire risk.

There will be an elevated rip current risk at area beaches -- never swim alone and always near a lifeguard.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly sunny with temps. in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated afternoon storm. High: 94

