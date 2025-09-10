First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures and lowering humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking nice, mild weather for the remainder of Wednesday.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Winds are decreasing, skies are clearing and the humidity is lowering = nice weather!
- Lows tonight will dip to the upper 50s around Waycross, Ga. the 60s in NE Fl, and 70-75 at the beaches.
- Thursday and Friday will be warmer but with reasonable humidity — partly sunny with highs in the 80s.
- The weekend will be partly sunny with isolated, brief showers, but not a lot of rain. Winds will pick up again at area beaches. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tropics
No areas of immediate concern – the climatological peak of the hurricane season is today! – Sept. 10.
A tropical wave that’s just moved off the coast of Africa has *some* potential for development, but is a long way out there.
Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 66
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny.. High: 86
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 67/85
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 68/84
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89
