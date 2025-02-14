First Alert Weather: Mix of weather and temperatures for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says a Valentine’s date this weekend will be breezy and rather cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s. A few scattered showers will develop, especially in the afternoon but rain in any one spot will not last long with plenty of dry hours through the day.

Sunday will begin warm and windy then turn cooler in the afternoon as showers and isolated thunderstorms spread from west to east between noon and 4 p.m.

Behind the cold front temperatures will turn much cooler Monday with a gusty north wind. Despite lots of sun, highs will only top out near 60 degrees with lows on Monday night dropping into the 30s inland to the west of I-95.

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & cool with temps. in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Breezy, mostly cloudy… a brief shower possible. Low: 57 this evening rising into the 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: Breezy & warm… a mix of clouds & sun with a few showers, especially in the afternoon. High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy & warm. Low: 65

SUNDAY: Morning clouds & sun, windy & warm… afternoon showers, possibly a t’storm. High: 79… falling into the 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. 43/60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & nice. 39/69

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy with afternoon rain. 53/73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cool. 50/62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/cool. 46/59

