First Alert Weather: More frost tonight before a brief warmup ahead of a weekend arctic front

The cold isn’t over for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia!

Tonight, there will be an inland freeze warning and a frost advisory for the beaches.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the First Alert Weather Team said First Alert Weather days are in effect.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday night and into the rest of the week:

Another cold night ahead with patchy frost at the beaches, where lows will be in the mid 30s and widespread frost and a light to moderate freeze inland, where temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to around 30.

Clouds move in Thursday night and Friday, helping to moderate temperatures with lows in the 30s Thursday night and highs in the 60s Friday… a few showers will spread across the area Friday night, but rainfall amounts look light – less than a tenth of an inch.

A Saturday storm system will bring clouds, wind and some sprinkles or a few flurries. Significant precipitation is not expected, but temperatures will crash to the coldest of the winter so far. Temperatures will fall Saturday into the 30s through the day with 20-30 mph northerly winds, then bottom out Saturday night in the upper teens to low 20s with a freeze to the beaches. Lows Sunday night/early Monday will reach the teens and 20s with another freeze that will include the beaches. Lows in the 20s Monday night/early Tuesday will mean another frost/freeze for virtually all areas.

We finally begin a more sustained warming trend next Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with some frost at the beaches… light freeze/frost inland. Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds moving in. Low: 35

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a sprinkle or snow flurry by late afternoon. 39/47… falling midday/afternoon.

SUNDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early… partly to mostly sunny, breezy & cold. 21/41(record=24/1977)

MONDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early… Sunny morning, a few afternoon clouds. 22/50 (record=23/1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… Mostly sunny, nicer afternoon. 25/58

WEDNESDAY: Some frost inland early… Partly sunny. 34/66

