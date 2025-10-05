FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More quick downpours today as high tides continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with occasional quick-moving showers, breezy conditions, and highs near 80°F. Expect some wet roads, but also plenty of dry breaks.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning, a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads are wet.
- Sunday will feature higher rain coverage than Saturday, but there will still be plenty of dry time mixed in, especially through parts of the afternoon.
- Because showers are moving quickly, rain totals will generally be an inch or less on Sunday. Little to no flood threat.
- Temperatures will be limited to near 80 degrees thanks to the onshore wind, clouds, and occasional showers.
- Additional quickly moving showers are likely Monday morning and afternoon, with an embedded thunderstorm or two possible.
- Showers and an isolated storm could be close to EverBank Stadium Monday night, but they should be winding down and/or moving more inland by the evening.
- Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and an approaching full moon.
- Some signals of cooler, fall-like weather in the next two weeks.
TROPICS:
- A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry). This currently poses no threat to land.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. HIGH: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 70
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. 70/82
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 69/85
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/81
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 65/82
