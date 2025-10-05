FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More quick downpours today as high tides continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with occasional quick-moving showers, breezy conditions, and highs near 80°F. Expect some wet roads, but also plenty of dry breaks.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning, a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads are wet.

Sunday will feature higher rain coverage than Saturday, but there will still be plenty of dry time mixed in, especially through parts of the afternoon.

Because showers are moving quickly, rain totals will generally be an inch or less on Sunday. Little to no flood threat.

Temperatures will be limited to near 80 degrees thanks to the onshore wind, clouds, and occasional showers.

Additional quickly moving showers are likely Monday morning and afternoon, with an embedded thunderstorm or two possible.

Showers and an isolated storm could be close to EverBank Stadium Monday night, but they should be winding down and/or moving more inland by the evening.

Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and an approaching full moon.

Some signals of cooler, fall-like weather in the next two weeks.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry). This currently poses no threat to land.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. HIGH: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty downpours. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 69/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/84

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 69/81

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 65/82

