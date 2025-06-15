FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms for Father’s Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking storm activity, more on the city’s eastern part by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs will reach the low 90s today before showers and thunderstorms develop.

Some storms will be intense with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Storm coverage will generally focus on the eastern half of our area by mid-late Sunday afternoon.

Some neighborhoods could pick up several inches of rain while others barely measure rain.

Sunday night turns dry with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s.

More storms are possible Monday, but not as many.

Temperatures rise into the mid-90s next week.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

