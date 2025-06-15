FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms for Father’s Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking storm activity, more on the city’s eastern part by Sunday afternoon.
- Sunday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.
- Highs will reach the low 90s today before showers and thunderstorms develop.
- Some storms will be intense with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Storm coverage will generally focus on the eastern half of our area by mid-late Sunday afternoon.
- Some neighborhoods could pick up several inches of rain while others barely measure rain.
- Sunday night turns dry with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s.
- More storms are possible Monday, but not as many.
- Temperatures rise into the mid-90s next week.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 92
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/94
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 75/95
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93
