FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms Tuesday along with continued heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is a line of strong storms moving east across the Florida Panhandle. This activity is expected to weaken upon approach to our area but could bring a few showers/isolated storms later this morning.

High temperatures will return to the 90s today before rain and storm coverage increases in the afternoon.

Storms by the afternoon will be most numerous along the coastal corridor, with hazards of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

A summer-time pattern continues with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms alongside hot and humid conditions.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms.74/93

