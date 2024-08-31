First Alert Weather: Mostly dry Sunday with widely scattered rain for Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the middle 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a nice late-summer day with only an isolated shower.

A few more showers and storms are expected for Labor Day with highs near 90. There will still plenty of dry hours.

Rain coverage increases after Labor Day through next weekend.

In the tropics, there are no active storms currently.

Three areas are being watched for development, all far from NE FL/SE GA.

One area of disturbed weather will move through the Caribbean next week and could develop as it does so. The specific long-term path/intensity is unknown right now.

The next name is Francine.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. HIGH: 92

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a few widely scattered showers/storms. 73/89

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and an isolated storm. 74/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain an isolated storm. 75/86

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with an isolated storm. 75/85

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an embedded storm. 74/86

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. 74/88

