FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air arrives today, tonight

We are starting off the day with some clouds overhead and the possibility of an isolated sprinkle.

Most spots are dry this morning.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for the AM commute.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine breaks out by midday.

Drier air arrives this afternoon.

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

No active storms.

Two areas are being watched for potential development. Neither of them pose a threat to the US at this time.

TODAY: Clouds early, then mostly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 49 (50s at coast)

THURSDAY: Chilly start. Afternoon clouds. Breezy. 49/69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 52/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 59/77

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 65/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

