First Alert Weather: Nice & cool night followed by a hot Friday & weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast this Thursday night and beyond:
- Another nice night with lows in the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.
- Plenty of sun and hotter Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 inland. A hot Jags home opener Sunday with temps. in the low 90s under lots of sun.
- A wind shift by Monday will bring cooler air next week along with showers and isolated thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 80s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
Tropics
Tropical wave ’91-L’ continues moving slowly over the Eastern Atlantic and has a good shot at becoming tropical storm “Gabrielle”.
There may be a threat to parts of the Northeast Caribbean mid to late next week. It’s too early to forecast beyond that point, though the models have shown a general westward shift but vary *widely* in their respective outcomes.
Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, isolated inland afternoon shower. 74/94
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with showers, an isolated t’storm. 74/87
- TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storm. 71/84
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️