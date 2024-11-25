First Alert Weather: Nice weather through Thanksgiving Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The First Alert Weather Team says the weather is going to be nice through Thanksgiving Day.

A warming trend is underway with lows tonight in the 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday highs will approach 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. A weakening front may bring a sprinkle or brief shower Tuesday night but no significant rainfall.

The big travel day – Wednesday – will be partly cloudy and mild leading into a warm Thanksgiving with highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

A morning shower will be possible on Friday, and then much cooler air returns for the upcoming weekend.

In the tropics, weak low pressure may try to develop over the Southern or Western Caribbean but no impact to the Lower 48 of the U.S.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny & nice!

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 49

TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny, mild. High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief sprinkle/light shower. Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81

FRIDAY: Morning shower possible.. much cooler. High: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny/breezy/cool. High: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 59

