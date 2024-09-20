First Alert Weather: Nice weekend with a few brief showers, rip current risk at area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Bureys says our drier weather pattern has arrived.

Only a few isolated showers this evening then brief isolated showers Saturday will be near the coast in the morning and well inland in the afternoon but most areas will stay dry with highs in the low 80s at the beaches to mid 80s inland.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs from near 82 at the beaches to 87 inland.

Heating up next week as we stay mainly dry through Wednesday before rain chances start to go up Thursday and especially Friday.

In the tropics, Gordon’s remnants are over the Eastern Atlantic and may re-generate this weekend/early next week but will stay far out to sea. We’re carefully monitoring the Caribbean and/or Southern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development next week and beyond.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny at the beaches & in the low 80s… partly sunny inland with a few brief showers near/west of Highway 301 & temps. in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Isolated inland showers early then mostly clear with some fog late.. an isolated coastal shower toward morning. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 86… low 80s at beaches.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86… 80-85 @ beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers & scattered t’storms. High: 85

THE TROPICS: Gordon is little more than an open wave now (disturbance) but may re-generate later this weekend. Eye on the Southern Gulf &/or Caribbean for *possible* tropical development next week & beyond – will be a gradual process. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

