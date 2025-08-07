First Alert Weather: On-off showers and storms through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Winds have become onshore or off the Atlantic & will dominate our weather pattern through Saturday & Sunday
- So, we will have showers & storm chances at just about any time, but especially overnight & in the morning for the beaches & coastal counties, including much of metro Jacksonville, then shifting more inland each afternoon. Some of the rain will be heavy at times.
- The onshore winds will mean a higher rip current risk at area beaches & temps. That won’t be as hot during the day with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Tropics:
- The last NHC advisory has been issued on “Dexter” – it’s now a large ocean storm with no impact on any land areas
- Low pressure is still forecast to develop offshore of the Carolinas but will fairly quickly turn northeast, moving away from the U.S. – no local impacts.
- A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has long-term potential as it moves west-northwesterly, then turns more north over the central Atlantic.
- Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa & has long-term potential. A long way out, but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 74
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy… scattered showers, a few t’storms shifting more inland in the afternoon. High: 88
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74
- SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms. High: 89
- SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers at times, a few inland afternoon storms 74/88
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, a t’storm. 75/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 75/92
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 74/92
