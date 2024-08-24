First Alert Weather: Onshore wind continues to bring off-and-on showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers this evening.

The heaviest rain is through sunset looks to focus along the coast of SE Georgia. Torrential rain fell this morning in NE Duval County – some neighborhoods got 4-5″ of rain The rain falling today is on top of 6-10″ of rain that has fallen across the area.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Duval, Nassau, Glynn & Camden Counties through Sunday evening.

Onshore wind with off-and-on showers all continue on Sunday and Monday.

Wind shifts to more out of the east and southeast by midweek.

Rain seems to dry up a bit mid to late week as temps warm up a bit

There’s nothing of note in the tropics. The Pacific is active with potentially three storms moving near Hawaii during the next week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. High: 88

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 73/89

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 74/91

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 74/93

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 73/94

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 73/95

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 74/90

