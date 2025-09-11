First Alert Weather: Onshore winds increase again by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a breezy and comfortable weekend. Here’s what you can expect Thursday evening and beyond:
- Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s inland, even a few upper 50s inland in southeast Georgia. The beaches will see lows in the low 70s.
- TGIF will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s, but with comfortable humidity.
- The weekend will see another increase in onshore (out of the northeast) winds. It will be breezy with a few brief showers moving southwest off the Atlantic. Highest rain chances will be over northeast Florida and especially I-95 to the beaches. Highs will be in the mid-80s, and cooler at the beaches.
Tropics
An active tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa with some potential for gradual development. *Early* indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & mild. Low: 64
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 86
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a coastal shower late. Low: 67
- SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers – especially I-95 to the beaches & south of I-10.. High: 85
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 68/84
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/86
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/90
