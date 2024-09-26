First Alert Weather: Outer impacts from Helene through tonight, more intense west and northwest of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Helene will come ashore by midnight tonight on the Florida Big Bend.

Outer band impacts for Jacksonville & areas east of Highway 301 to the coast will peak 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. with bands of heavy rain, strong winds, and a few tornadoes.

Conditions will rapidly improve by sunrise though winds will still be gusty and quite strong.

Plenty of sun Friday with winds slowly decreasing through the day.

The weekend will be partly sunny with a few brief showers but a lot of dry hours. Hot temps. will top out near 90 each day.

In the tropics, Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight in the Florida Big Bend then move into Georgia and Tennessee producing flooding rain, high winds, and tornadoes over a large area east to the Western Carolinas, north to the Ohio River, and west to Arkansas. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7 day forecast;

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly cloudy only isolated showers left for the moment & temps. in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms becoming numerous late evening & overnight then diminishing before sunrise…. windy. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Windy early… becoming partly to mostly sunny & breezy. High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & pretty nice. Low: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated/brief shower, especially south of Jax. High: 89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated shower. High: 89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

THE TROPICS: Hurricane Helene comes ashore in the Fl. Big Bend 10pm-midnight. Primarily fringe effects for Jax/NE Fl./SE Ga – heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, gusty winds… but stronger winds for Lake City to Waycross. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

