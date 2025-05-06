FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 80’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday evening will be cloudy for the most part with a chance of rain at night.
Notes from our First Alert Weather team:
- Dry into Tuesday night before rain chances increase.
- Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s.
- Much needed rainfall moves into the area beginning Wednesday.
- It won’t rain everywhere each day but at least scattered – at times numerous – showers and storms can be expected from Wednesday afternoon through Friday into the weekend.
- Rainfall coverage will be 100% when combining each day Wednesday through Sunday with some areas managing more than 1-2 inches of rain.
- Daytime temperatures will gradually trend downward with increasing clouds, moisture, and rain at times with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday then 80-85 Friday through Mother’s Day.
Here’s your daily weather forecast:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 87
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 66/88
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 66/81
MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. 65/82
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 65/82
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t’storms. 66/82
