FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 80’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday evening will be cloudy for the most part with a chance of rain at night.

Notes from our First Alert Weather team:

Dry into Tuesday night before rain chances increase.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s.

Much needed rainfall moves into the area beginning Wednesday.

It won’t rain everywhere each day but at least scattered – at times numerous – showers and storms can be expected from Wednesday afternoon through Friday into the weekend.

Rainfall coverage will be 100% when combining each day Wednesday through Sunday with some areas managing more than 1-2 inches of rain.

Daytime temperatures will gradually trend downward with increasing clouds, moisture, and rain at times with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday then 80-85 Friday through Mother’s Day.

Here’s your daily weather forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 66/88

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 66/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. 65/82

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 65/82

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t’storms. 66/82

