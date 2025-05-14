FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s to around 90

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday, evening will be sunny and hot, with temperatures that could exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Notes from our First Alert Weather team:

Mild Wednesday night and a chance to open up the windows as temperatures dip into the mid 60s.

From Thursday through the weekend, we turn up the heat.

Highs will be well into the 90s Thursday through Sunday with no rain expected.

Even the beaches will be 90+ thanks to offshore winds for a good part of each day.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:

TONIGHT: A few brief showers ending early then clearing & nice… some fog late. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. 67/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 68/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid. 70/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️