FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly sunny with a few brief showers moving quickly northeast

Brief evening showers, then a drying trend… and turning hotter

Notes from our First Alert Weather team:

A few brief showers Tuesday evening will move quickly northeast, leaving less than a third of an inch of rain despite brief downpours.

Skies will clear overnight with cooler temperatures dropping to 60-65, which is comfortable.

We go dry Wednesday through the weekend … and hotter. Highs in the upper 80s, Wednesday will warm to the mid-90s for the weekend.

Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:

TONIGHT: A few brief showers ending early, then clearing & nice… some fog late. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot. 66/94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 67/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 68/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 69/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid. 70/91

