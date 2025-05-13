FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly sunny with a few brief showers moving quickly northeast

Brief evening showers, then a drying trend… and turning hotter
Notes from our First Alert Weather team:
- A few brief showers Tuesday evening will move quickly northeast, leaving less than a third of an inch of rain despite brief downpours.
- Skies will clear overnight with cooler temperatures dropping to 60-65, which is comfortable.
- We go dry Wednesday through the weekend … and hotter. Highs in the upper 80s, Wednesday will warm to the mid-90s for the weekend.
Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:
TONIGHT: A few brief showers ending early, then clearing & nice… some fog late. Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot. 66/94
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 67/96
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 68/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 69/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid. 70/91
