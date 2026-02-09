First Alert Weather: Patchy AM fog, Mild afternoons this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is above freezing area wide.
- Skies will start off mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny this afternoon.
- The morning and afternoon commutes will be dry.
- Tuesday-Friday will be mild with dry weather and highs in the 70s.
- Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.
- No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.
- A few showers and storms are possible Sunday.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 42
TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and mild. 42/76
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. A PM sprinkle is possible. 49/75
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/71
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/74
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/73
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in ther afternoon. A few PM storms. 56/75
