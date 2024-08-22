First Alert Weather: Periods of heavy rain but some dry times too and not as hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered heavy showers and a few thunderstorms that will continue tonight through Friday into Friday night. Some areas will receive as much as 5 or more inches of rain though total amounts will vary widely. But everyone gets at least some rain.

Showers will become more scattered over the weekend but high temperatures will still “only” be in the mid to upper 80s.

Persistent onshore winds will continue with a high rip current risk at area beaches. Always swim and surf with a buddy and as close to a lifeguard as possible.

RIGHT NOW: Mostly cloudy, “mild”… scattered heavy downpours.

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’ on the Atlantic side… busy Pacific with a couple of possible threats for Hawaii. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, a few t’storms – heavy rain at times. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers, a few t’storms with tropical downpours in spots. High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds with showers at times. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/t’storms. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers… heating up again. High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/ t’storm. High: 94

