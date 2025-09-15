Local

First Alert Weather: Pleasant temps, little rain, and more onshore wind

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, September 14 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s another mostly sunny and breezy day, but pretty fantastic otherwise
  • Tonight’s comfortable inland with temperatures dropping to the low 60s
  • Onshore winds continue this week
  • Winds may let up a little mid-week before breezing up again by the weekend
  • We can’t rule out an isolated shower near & west of I-95 Monday afternoon
  • But it’s a largely dry day, and a largely dry week
  • Temperatures, both morning & afternoon, stay below average most of the week
  • Showers are trying to work their way back into the area by the weekend

Tropics:

  • A tropical wave in the East/Central Atlantic is tracking westward
  • This thing may indeed be the next depression or named storm
  • The next named storm will be “Gabrielle”
  • Long-range forecasts keep this system out over the ocean
  • It appears there is no tropical threat to Florida for the next week and potentially beyond

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 65
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 87
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 65/86
  • WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 67/86
  • THU: Partly Cloudy. 68/86
  • FRI: Partly Sunny. 68/87
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 69/89
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 70/88
