FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasant weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunny skies and cool mornings kick off a beautiful week.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is cool with temperatures inland in the upper 50s and lower 60s along the coast under mostly clear skies. Feeling like fall!

Nor’easter conditions are finished, but the seas are still rough, and the tides are still elevated. However, water levels are lowering, and high tides on Sunday afternoon will only produce minor to isolated moderate coastal flooding.

Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine. Nice weather for the Jags home game.

A few clouds and isolated showers are possible late Sunday/Sunday night as the final batch of moisture with the low-pressure system moves overhead, but most areas look to remain dry.

A pleasant and dry week of weather is ahead, with cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

One tropical wave is being watched for development over the open Atlantic Ocean. No threat.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. HIGH: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy then sunny. 58/83

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/83

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/84

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/84

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/85

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️