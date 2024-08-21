First Alert Weather: Plenty of rain the next couple of days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says scattered showers and storms will occur primarily inland this evening.

These storms will be slow moving so some heavy rain where showers and storms are occurring can be expected.

Thursday and Friday will be dominated by a nearby upper-level disturbance causing on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times.

The disturbance will move westward across the Gulf of Mexico and away from Florida over the weekend leading to showers and storms becoming more scattered.

Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the 80s each day.

RIGHT NOW: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered mainly inland showers & storms with heavy downpours in localized areas.

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’ on the Atlantic side… busy Pacific with a couple of possible threats for Hawaii. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few inland evening showers & t’storms… a few scattered showers overnight. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers, a few t’storms. High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, a few t’storms. High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/ t’storm. High: 93

