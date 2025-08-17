First Alert Weather: Powerful Erin tracks in the Atlantic while storms drop heavy rain locally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It was a stormy afternoon & evening across the area

Numerous spots in NE FL/SE GA, especially west of I-95, saw 1+" of rain

Rain is fading tonight, and it will be warm overnight

Rain will be near the coast & I-95 the first half of the day tomorrow, shifting inland with time

On-shore winds set up tomorrow and linger on Monday

This pattern will focus rain near the coast on Monday morning, then inland later

The days turn drier Tue/Wed as Erin tracks to our east

We’ll see rough seas & surf beginning Tuesday, thanks to Erin, with waves peaking at 7-8 feet

Drier air pivoting around Erin will be over us, so there may be a slight decrease in humidity mid-week

Humidity & storms return late week & next weekend

Tropics:

Hurricane Erin became a Category 5 on Saturday morning thanks to remarkably rapid intensification

Bands of heavy rain are covering Puerto Rico & the British Virgin Islands

Rough seas & surf will impact the Northern Coasts of PR & Hispaniola

Erin itself tracks north of the Caribbean islands

The forecast remains on track for Erin to pass 500-1000 miles east of our area

A weak low-pressure area off the coast of the Carolinas may try to develop

It’s headed east out to sea, so even if it did develop, it’s moving away

We’ll have to watch the Central Atlantic again later this week for potential development

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Iso. Coastal Shower. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. High: 92

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 74/93

WED: Mostly Sunny. 73/95

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93

