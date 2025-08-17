Local

First Alert Weather: Powerful Erin tracks in the Atlantic while storms drop heavy rain locally

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, August 16 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It was a stormy afternoon & evening across the area
  • Numerous spots in NE FL/SE GA, especially west of I-95, saw 1+" of rain 
  • Rain is fading tonight, and it will be warm overnight
  • Rain will be near the coast & I-95 the first half of the day tomorrow, shifting inland with time
  • On-shore winds set up tomorrow and linger on Monday
  • This pattern will focus rain near the coast on Monday morning, then inland later
  • The days turn drier Tue/Wed as Erin tracks to our east
  • We’ll see rough seas & surf beginning Tuesday, thanks to Erin, with waves peaking at 7-8 feet
  • Drier air pivoting around Erin will be over us, so there may be a slight decrease in humidity mid-week
  • Humidity & storms return late week & next weekend

Tropics:

  • Hurricane Erin became a Category 5 on Saturday morning thanks to remarkably rapid intensification
  • Bands of heavy rain are covering Puerto Rico & the British Virgin Islands
  • Rough seas & surf will impact the Northern Coasts of PR & Hispaniola
  • Erin itself tracks north of the Caribbean islands
  • The forecast remains on track for Erin to pass 500-1000 miles east of our area
  • A weak low-pressure area off the coast of the Carolinas may try to develop 
  • It’s headed east out to sea, so even if it did develop, it’s moving away
  • We’ll have to watch the Central Atlantic again later this week for potential development

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Iso. Coastal Shower. Low: 76
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. High: 92
  • MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 74/93
  • WED: Mostly Sunny. 73/95
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93

