First Alert Weather: Powerful Erin tracks in the Atlantic while storms drop heavy rain locally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It was a stormy afternoon & evening across the area
- Numerous spots in NE FL/SE GA, especially west of I-95, saw 1+" of rain
- Rain is fading tonight, and it will be warm overnight
- Rain will be near the coast & I-95 the first half of the day tomorrow, shifting inland with time
- On-shore winds set up tomorrow and linger on Monday
- This pattern will focus rain near the coast on Monday morning, then inland later
- The days turn drier Tue/Wed as Erin tracks to our east
- We’ll see rough seas & surf beginning Tuesday, thanks to Erin, with waves peaking at 7-8 feet
- Drier air pivoting around Erin will be over us, so there may be a slight decrease in humidity mid-week
- Humidity & storms return late week & next weekend
Tropics:
- Hurricane Erin became a Category 5 on Saturday morning thanks to remarkably rapid intensification
- Bands of heavy rain are covering Puerto Rico & the British Virgin Islands
- Rough seas & surf will impact the Northern Coasts of PR & Hispaniola
- Erin itself tracks north of the Caribbean islands
- The forecast remains on track for Erin to pass 500-1000 miles east of our area
- A weak low-pressure area off the coast of the Carolinas may try to develop
- It’s headed east out to sea, so even if it did develop, it’s moving away
- We’ll have to watch the Central Atlantic again later this week for potential development
First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Iso. Coastal Shower. Low: 76
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. High: 92
- MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93
- TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Iso. Shower. 74/93
- WED: Mostly Sunny. 73/95
- THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93
