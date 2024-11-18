First Alert Weather: Quick warm-up ahead of the next strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there are warmer temperatures through Tuesday with highs Tuesday afternoon reaching the low 80s.

An approaching cold front will help to produce rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, though amounts do not look to be all that great – generally a half inch or less.

Skies will clear late Wednesday/Wednesday night with some of the chilliest air in months following the front. Highs Thursday through the upcoming weekend will only be in the 60s with lows in the 30s & 40s! Skies will be mostly clear throughout.

As for the tropics, Sara made landfall in Belize early Sunday and has dissipated over land. Some of the tropical moisture is funneling north and northeast ahead of a strong cold front and will enhance rainfall some along the Northern Gulf Coast, but there is no true tropical threat to the U.S. with the rest of the Atlantic quiet.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds & sun with temps. in the 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 82 (record=84/1958)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers developing. Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. High: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 64

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74

THE TROPICS: Tropical storm Sara made landfall early Sunday in Belize & has dissipated over land. No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

