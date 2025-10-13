First Alert Weather: Quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the low-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
- Under a lot of sunshine today, temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 80s with comfortable humidity.
- More 50s and 60s expected Tuesday morning with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the 80s.
- No rain this week. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent and near average for mid-October.
- Elevated rip current risk to start the week will subside through the next few days.
- Tides are still running high, but they are not nearly as high as last week.
TROPICS:
- A new tropical wave is close to developing into a tropical system (next name is Lorenzo) but will stay out over the far open Atlantic.
- No other areas to watch.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 83
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 59
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. 59/85
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/81
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83
