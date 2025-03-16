First Alert Weather: Rain ending tonight ahead of a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team declared a First Alert Weather Day Sunday due to a chance for severe weather in our area.

Our entire viewing area was under a Tornado Watch until 3 P.M. Sunday, with it extended to 5 P.M. for St. Johns and Putnam Counties.

After several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings earlier Sunday, things are clearing up.

An isolated thunderstorm or heavy shower is still possible through sunset.

After midnight, skies will clear and temperatures will cool to near 50 degrees.

Monday will be beautiful with full sunshine, but noticeably cooler.

We warm up through Wednesday with another front dropping temperatures by Thursday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. HIGH: 67

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. 42/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/81

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 53/72

FRIDAY: Chilly start, sunny and nice. 39/68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/77

