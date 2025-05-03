First Alert Weather: Rain and storms accompany summer-like temperatures

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is (finally) tracking some much-needed rain in parts of our area.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- It didn’t rain everywhere Saturday afternoon, but there have been some localized downpours & storms
- The highest rain amounts have been between a quarter & half inch
- There may be some showers during the early morning hours on Sunday
- Then another round of storms will pop up Sunday afternoon
- The main timeframe looks to be between 1-7 PM
- Like today, some spots will not see rain
- Showers will be more isolated on Monday with the best chance being south of I-10
- Tuesday & Wednesday look dry & very warm
- If you miss on rain this weekend, there will be another chance
- More opportunities for rain develop late week & into next weekend
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated Shower, Partly Cloudy. Low: 67
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm, A Few Storms. High: 86
- MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers South. 63/86
- TUE: Partly Sunny. 61/87
- WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 62/87
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 66/88
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/85
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/84
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️