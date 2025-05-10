First Alert Weather: Rain and storms over the weekend

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storm chances throughout the weekend.

A few scattered showers and storms are developing in the area this evening. Where storms form, they will be locally very heavy.

It will be a warm, humid Saturday with scattered heavy and strong afternoon and evening storms.

Mother’s Day looks wet at times with on-and-off heavy showers and storms with a few on the strong side.

The wet weather pattern continues into Monday with another day of heavy rain, storms & possible severe weather. We will start to dry out Tuesday and especially Wednesday through Friday next week while temperatures soar to 90+.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms…. partly cloudy. Low: 69

A few evening showers & storms…. partly cloudy. Low: 69 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 84

Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 84 SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 68

Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 68 MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers & t’storms – heavy rain at times, a few strong storms. High: 83

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers & t’storms – heavy rain at times, a few strong storms. High: 83 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms – heavy rain & a strong storm. 69/82

Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms – heavy rain & a strong storm. 69/82 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered shower/t’storm. 65/85

Partly sunny with a widely scattered shower/t’storm. 65/85 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/88

Mostly sunny. 63/88 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heatin’ up. 65/91

Mostly sunny, heatin’ up. 65/91 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 66/94

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️