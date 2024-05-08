First Alert Weather: Record heat Thursday followed by a Friday cool front for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said the focus shifts from heat to storms Thursday as late-day storms drop in from the north. Some could be strong to severe, particularly across Southeast Georgia.

Additional storms are likely on Friday area-wide. Here’s what you can expect:

Another hot day Thursday with near record highs in the mid-90s. Even the beaches will manage temperatures near 90 degrees.

A few late day and evening storms will occur across mainly Southeast Georgia with just an isolated shower/storm possible for Jacksonville/Northeast Florida.

Better rain chances on Friday as a cool front arrives. Some neighborhoods may manage more than a half inch to inch of much-needed rain, but other areas will receive less than a half inch.

The weekend looks very nice – cooler & less humid.

Next week is shaping up to be potentially wet – good news for our parched lawns.

