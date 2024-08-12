First Alert Weather: Scattered storms mostly in Nassau County, Ernesto develops near Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered storms that are now mostly concentrated in Nassau County. Otherwise, it’s partly sunny with a wide range of temperatures depending on clouds and nearby storms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Tropics

A strong tropical wave has become Tropical Storm Ernesto with some impacts expected for Puerto Rico and the nearby islands. From there, the disturbance is likely to become a hurricane but will stay to the far east of Florida with no local impacts other than a rip current risk at area beaches.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Turning a bit drier

Scattered heavy storms will continue through this evening. Where storms occur, expect gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain but not everywhere.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Only isolated afternoon storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon temperatures soar well into the 90s.

A wind shift to winds out of the northeast Thursday and Friday will allow for some cooler air to move in with highs “only” in the upper 80s, even a little lower at the beaches where a high rip current risk will develop.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening storms… partly cloudy. Low: 77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 95

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 96

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 89

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 93

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.