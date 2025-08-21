First Alert Weather: Scattered evening storms and high rip current risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered afternoon and evening storms, as well as continuing coastal current impacts from Hurricane Erin.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Some enhancement of Thursday’s storms is likely as the storms collide with the Atlantic sea breeze near I-95 to the Atlantic coast.
- Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds are the potential impacts for the evening commute
- Afternoon showers and storms continue tomorrow and over the weekend
- Highs will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the coast.
- A high rip current risk continues Friday.
DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics
- Hurricane Erin continues moving northeast away from the Carolina coastline
- Lingering swells from Erin will continue through the weekend at our local coastline as well as a threat for rip currents.
- A tropical wave may develop north of the Leeward Islands Friday or over the weekend as it moves north.
- Will track this for potential Bermuda impacts
- No local threat from this one
- Another tropical wave may briefly develop in the Central Atlantic.
- This one is not expected to hang around for long as the environment isn’t great for strengthening.
- The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms early. LOW: 75
- TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High: 91
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/90
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/92
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/93
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/91
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated showers/storms. 72/90
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. 72/87
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
