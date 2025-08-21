Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered evening storms and high rip current risk

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered afternoon and evening storms, as well as continuing coastal current impacts from Hurricane Erin.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Some enhancement of Thursday’s storms is likely as the storms collide with the Atlantic sea breeze near I-95 to the Atlantic coast.
  • Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds are the potential impacts for the evening commute
  • Afternoon showers and storms continue tomorrow and over the weekend
  • Highs will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the coast.
  • A high rip current risk continues Friday.

Tropics

  • Hurricane Erin continues moving northeast away from the Carolina coastline
  • Lingering swells from Erin will continue through the weekend at our local coastline as well as a threat for rip currents.
  • A tropical wave may develop north of the Leeward Islands Friday or over the weekend as it moves north.
    • Will track this for potential Bermuda impacts
    • No local threat from this one
  • Another tropical wave may briefly develop in the Central Atlantic.
    • This one is not expected to hang around for long as the environment isn’t great for strengthening.
  • The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms early. LOW: 75
  • TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High: 91
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/90
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/91
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated showers/storms. 72/90
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. 72/87

