First Alert Weather: Scattered evening storms, medium chance of tropical development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking more afternoon and evening storms through Thursday, as well as an increase in chance for some tropical development over and near Florida.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Scattered storms this evening will be heavy in spots.

Afternoon storms will erupt across much of the area again Thursday with locally heavy downpours, gusty winds & a good amount of lightning.

Storms become more widely scattered for the 4th of July through the weekend. Otherwise, seasonally hot temps. can be expected with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s & lows 70-75.

While there may be weak tropical development near Florida over the weekend into early next week, it does not appear right now to have any significant impacts locally.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS:

Now an orange (medium chance) shading over & near Florida for tropical development over the weekend into early next week. The First Alert Weather Team remains unimpressed with any significant local impacts. IF low pressure does develop, the most likely scenario seems to point to a low northeast of Jacksonville moving away from the local area next week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers & storms then partly cloudy. Low: 73

Scattered evening showers & storms then partly cloudy. Low: 73 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 88

Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 88 THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72

A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72 INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 91

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 91 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/88

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/87

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/87 MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 73/92

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 73/92 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower & storm. 72/95

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower & storm. 72/95 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️