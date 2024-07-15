First Alert Weather: Scattered heavy afternoon storms this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking storms this week.

There are very heavy storms scattered along I-95 that will gradually wind down through early this evening but not before dropping in some very heavy rain in some neighborhoods along with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The rest of the night will be partly cloudy and humid.

The rest of the week will continue to feature afternoon storms near inland moving sea breezes though storms will become more widely scattered Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will continue to be hot reaching the mid-90s before storms develop.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Scattered heavy mainly inland storms with temps. in the 90s where the sun is still shining.

THE TROPICS: Nothing of note.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & heavy storms ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, t’storms. High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon afternoon t’storms. High: 93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

