FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers redeveloping through the day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking scattered showers pushing north.

Wet roads for the AM commute.

A few heavy downpours are possible throughout the day.

Embedded storm is likely at times.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Showers will continue this evening.

Tomorrow will bring on-and-off rain with an embedded storm.

Coverage of the showers and storms will turn more isolated by Friday as highs rebound to the lower 90s.

Rainfall totals will likely be 1-2″+ closer to the coast and 1+ inches well inland through Thursday.

TROPICS:

An area of weak low pressure will develop in the next couple days northeast of Jacksonville & near the coast of the Carolina’s. While this area has been highlighted in yellow by the NHC for a low risk of development, there will be few if any direct impacts to Jax/NE Fl./SE Ga. Tropical moisture will bring showers & storms to the local area Wed. & Thu. with or without any low pressure actually developing.

Keeping an eye on the Western Caribbean & Southern Gulf for possible longer range tropical development – not likely until at least sometime next week or even later, if at all. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and embedded storms. High: 83

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers at times. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, On and off showers/Isolated storm. 72/87

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated showers/storms. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A few showers/storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 73/91

