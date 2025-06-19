Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered storms into Friday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few scattered showers & storms may redevelop later this evening, but it’s otherwise partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 70s.
  • Friday will be partly sunny, hot & humid with scattered afternoon storms again that will be heavy in spots.
  • Saturday is a transition day to more widely scattered showers & storms, but will be otherwise partly sunny & hot with highs in the 90s.
  • Only isolated coastal showers & an isolated inland afternoon storm Sunday as we go into a drying trend. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS:

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. 73/93
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower, then an inland afternoon storm. 73/91
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 73/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an isolated inland afternoon storm. 72/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!