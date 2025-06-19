First Alert Weather: Scattered storms into Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few scattered showers & storms may redevelop later this evening, but it’s otherwise partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 70s.
- Friday will be partly sunny, hot & humid with scattered afternoon storms again that will be heavy in spots.
- Saturday is a transition day to more widely scattered showers & storms, but will be otherwise partly sunny & hot with highs in the 90s.
- Only isolated coastal showers & an isolated inland afternoon storm Sunday as we go into a drying trend. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.
TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 74
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. 73/93
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower, then an inland afternoon storm. 73/91
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 73/92
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an isolated inland afternoon storm. 72/93
