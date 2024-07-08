First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and much needed rain returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered storms that will continue into the early evening. These storms are expected to redevelop midday through the afternoon on Tuesday.

Locally, very heavy rain will cause some nuisance flooding with some sports managing 1 to 2 inches or more of rain in a short period of time.

Daytime temperatures will be seasonally hot in the low 90s but with very high humidity.

Storms will become more widely scattered Wednesday before increasing again late in the week.

Beryl is now a tropical storm after making landfall on the south coast of Texas 80 miles south/southwest of Houston as a Cat. 1 hurricane. Flooding and tornadoes will continue well inland through Eastern Texas, Western Louisiana, Arkansas, and eventually to parts of the Ohio Valley. There will be no local impacts.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Scattered heavy storms with temps. falling into the 70s & 80s.

THE TROPICS: Hurricane Beryl landfall near 4am today as Cat. 1 on the south Texas coast 80 miles S/SW of Houston. Tropical storm now & moving inland rather quickly across Eastern Texas – still producing flooding, gusty winds & tornadoes.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms inland. High: 93

