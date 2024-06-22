Local

First Alert Weather: Sea breeze storms and locally heavy rain dampen the weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is watching two areas of storms popping up this afternoon.

One is along the sea breeze in and south of Jacksonville, The second is activity moving down from southeast Georgia on the backside of the tropical disturbance that moved in from the Atlantic.

Locally, heavy downpours will continue mainly west of Jacksonville this evening (where it hasn’t stormed yet).

We can’t rule out an isolated shower overnight, but most spots stay dry

More storms develop tomorrow, primarily on the sea breeze and in northeast Florida, It stays hot into next week, daytime highs each day will be in the mid-90s, feels like 100+.

Daily storms will continue too.

In the tropics, the disturbance from yesterday is spinning just north of our area along the coast of Georgia.

NHC still has a low chance it develops but Simma highly doubts that will happen; the low pressure will just kind of go away tonight and tomorrow.

Another low-pressure area in the southwest Gulf of Mexico may develop before it moves over Mexico – not a concern locally.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 93

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. Hot. 74/95

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/96

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/96

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/93

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93

