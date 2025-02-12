First Alert Weather: Season-high pollen counts and an approaching cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a skyrocketing amount of pollen and a cold front in the area’s future.

Jacksonville hit a record high Wednesday of 85 degrees. Coupled with breezy southwest winds, the pine pollen count has “exploded” with the highest numbers of the season so far.

Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s tonight – near the average high temperature for mid-February. The low is 65 degrees.

Thursday will begin breezy & warm with temperatures reaching into the 80s by early afternoon. Later in the afternoon, we’re tracking a band of gusty showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder spreading west to east from 1 to 6 p.m. Rainfall amounts will taper from more than an inch over inland SE Georgia & the I-75 corridor well west of Jacksonville to a quarter to a half inch for the rest of the area. The rain will briefly lower pollen counts.

Valentine’s Day will be much cooler under cloudy skies & a raw breeze out of the northeast. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s & 60s through the day.

Yet another cold front will impact the area over the weekend. First – a warm-up Saturday as temperatures warm to near & above 80 again. A few brief showers will occur throughout the day. The front arrives Sunday with showers & a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler air will arrive for Monday with highs in the 60s & inland lows in the 30s Monday night.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

