First Alert Weather: Shot at some much needed rain mid-week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said there’s a shot at some much need rain mid-week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

There won’t be much rain this week outside of low-coverage showers or storms as the sea breeze moves inland.

The one exception will be Wednesday when it appears there will be higher coverage showers and storms.

Temperatures will be heating up through the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. High: 96

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. High: 97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.