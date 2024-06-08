First Alert Weather: Some of the hottest temperatures of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking some very hot temperatures on Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As of 4:30 p.m., Jacksonville International Airport is 99 degrees, tying the record high for today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 99 degrees recorded also makes today the hottest day of the year.

Saturday is the fourth day in a row that Feels Like temperatures hit at least 100 at JIA.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Simma said this evening will be warm, humid, and quiet. There may be a stray shower well to the south and west of Jacksonville, but most spots will be dry.

Tomorrow will be just like today, except a degree or two warmer.

A few storms roll in on Monday -- mainly up in Southeast Georgia.

Rain and storms will spread out over more of the area on Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday look WET. Some scenarios have 3-5 inches of rain falling in some neighborhoods.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 72

TOMORROW: Sunny & Hot. High: 99 (Record: 101 – 1872)

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms (mainly in GA). 73/97 (Record: 100 – 1954)

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 71/94

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 72/90

THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/86

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/88

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/88

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.