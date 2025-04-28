First Alert Weather: Some needed rain today, but not for everyone in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning has been mild with temperatures mostly in the 70s.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect the rest of the day:
- Shower/storm activity is re-developing along the sea breeze by the early afternoon.
- Afternoon rain and storm activity will drift inland with the sea breeze, so by the afternoon commute, all rain should be well inland toward Interstate 75.
- Rain amounts on Monday will vary depending on where storms occur, but will average less than 0.50″.
- We dry out Tuesday with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons the remainder of the week.
TODAY: A few showers and storms shifting inland in the afternoon. HIGH: 84
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 65
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. 65/81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 61/86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 65/88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 65/83
