First Alert Weather: Some rain and cooler temperatures

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Fri., Sept. 26th - Early Evening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Scattered showers & a few t’storms will continue into this evening with a few lingering showers overnight.  Have an umbrella handy on the TGIF evening.
  • Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at just about any time along with a few t-storms, especially near & south of I-10.  Highs will be in the 80s, though fall into the 70s during rainfall.
  • More sun for Sunday as winds swing around to out of the east/northeast along with some isolated showers, but plenty of dry hours.  Highs in the 80s.
  • What should be “Imelda” is currently forecast to move east of Florida & Jacksonville Sunday night into Monday.  Little impact inland with minor impacts at the beaches in the form of rough seas & surf, gusty breezes & a high rip current risk.  Greater impacts for the Carolinas.

Tropics:

  • Humberto is over the Central Atlantic & becoming a “major” Cat. 3+ hurricane while moving northwest & will stay out to sea.
  • Wave ’94-L’ is moving toward the Southern Bahamas.  Slow development is expected & a tropical storm (Imelda) should eventually develop over the weekend near the Bahamas. The storm should move east of Florida & Jacksonville through early Monday, followed by a possible Carolina landfall later Mon. into Tuesday, when it may be at hurricane strength.  Local impacts *appear* to be minor (mainly beaches with rough seas & surf, gusty winds) though certainly subject to change depending on exact track & intensity.  Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Scattered showers, a few evening t’storms. Low: 72
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms.  High: 86
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 71
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers… becoming breezy near the coast. High: 87
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers.  69/86
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy.  68/87
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & breezy.  65/89
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny.  66/87
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/88
