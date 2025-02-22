First Alert Weather: Spots of rain and a gradual warm-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a warming trend in the area, despite another cold night ahead.

It’s been mainly cloudy this Saturday with cool temperatures.

Overnight, it will be less cold than Friday with a low of 42 in Jacksonville. Some patchy frost is expected well inland in Southeast Georgia.

Sunday will continue cold but with a bit more sunshine to start. Things will turn more cloudy later in the day.

A few showers will track across the area around midnight Monday through the commute.

There may be a few showers again Monday afternoon, but it doesn’t look particularly heavy or widespread. The weather pattern looks pretty dry the rest of the week.

By late week, temperatures will gradually climb into the 70s to near 80.

A cold front will blow through late Thursday into Friday, cooling us a bit for next weekend. There may be some rain with that front, but at this time, it looks mainly dry.

Pollen will continue with high to very high counts, with pine/cedar/oak being the main culprits.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 67

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 49/62

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 48/72

WED: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 45/76

THU: Partly Sunny & Mild. 49/78

FRI: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. 47/69

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/72

