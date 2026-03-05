First Alert Weather: Spring-like temps take hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild morning with some areas of fog.
- Fog will go away mid-morning and then we warm up into the 80s for daytime highs.
- The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next 5-6 days.
- There will still be some fog each morning but the thickness/magnitude depends on the wind.
- We also can’t rule out an isolated shower here or there.
- Onshore winds keep the door open for a shower anytime.
- We also may have some sea breeze showers well inland each evening thru Sunday.
- But the overall weather pattern is not conducive at all for lots of rain, don’t plan on it.
- This stagnant pattern continues through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.
- It will be mild & a bit humid for the Gate River Run Saturday morning.
- Don’t forget to Spring Forward Sunday morning as we move into Daylight Saving Time.
- Then it will be mild & a bit breezy at TPC Sawgrass for Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
- A cold front with rain & storms takes aim for our area around Thursday of next week.
- Timing, amounts, impact on The Players, etc. is all TBD - stay tuned.
TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 83
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 61
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/83
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️