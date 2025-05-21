First Alert Weather: Staying warm but with lower humidity in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon has brought a mix of sun and clouds with widely scattered brief heavy showers, and an isolated thunderstorm moving east/southeast.

Temperatures range from near 80, where it has rained, to 90+, where it is dry.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team

A cool front is bringing widely scattered showers and a few storms that will quickly move off to the east/southeast while dissipating.

Despite brief downpours, rainfall amounts will be less than a third of an inch.

Temperatures will still be very warm but not as hot on Thursday and Friday, with noticeably lower humidity allowing temperatures at night to dip into the low to mid 60s.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot & humid under partly sunny skies with highs around 90 and lows in the 60s to around 70.

A scattered storm will be possible on Memorial Day afternoon.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TONIGHT: Isolated shower ending early… clearing overnight. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm but less humid. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 69/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 71/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️