First Alert Weather: Still stormy as we eye the tropics next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Heavy showers & storms once again have brought lots of rain to a few neighborhoods
- Some spots in Duval (Southside/East Arlington) have gotten 1-2″ of rain just today
- Storms around 3 PM in St. Johns County brought dangerous lightning
- Three people were struck by lightning near the St. Johns County Pier at St. Augustine Beach
- We’ll have more details on their condition throughout the evening on ActionNewsJax.com
- A few showers & storms may linger north and west of Jax
- But most - if not all - shower & storm activity should fade around sunset
- Tomorrow features more storms, mainly in Northeast Florida, shifting inland with time
- A few storms continue each afternoon & evening next week
- Temps start the week in the mid-90s, then ease into the low 90s (you probably won’t notice any difference)
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TROPICS:
- There are currently no active storms
- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area from the W. Atlantic into the Northern Gulf
- Low pressure is forecast to develop in this area next week
- This does not appear to be a strong, significant system
- If it develops, it looks like that would happen in the Gulf, and then it would move inland along the Northern Gulf Coast
- If anything, it could pull rain away from the local area mid to late week next week
- Next named storm is “Dexter.”
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Iso. Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 95
- MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/94
- TUE: Same. 74/93
- WED: Again. 74/92
- THU: And..again. 73/92
- FRI: Yup. 74/92
- SAT: One more time. 74/93
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️