Local

First Alert Weather: Storms each day while we track the tropics

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 13 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s another stormy afternoon, especially near I-95 and the beaches
  • Some spots from Jax Beach to St. Aug and even down in Putnam County have 1-2″ of rain today
  • Some neighborhoods are pushing half a foot of rain this week!
  • A few isolated showers/storms may linger north & west of Jax before sunset 
  • Winds turn northeasterly on Monday, and rain/storms will push farther inland later in the day
  • Onshore winds continue through Wednesday, focusing the heaviest rain & storms out toward I-75
  • A weak low-pressure will be moving over the local area in the first half of this week
  • This low then drifts into the NE Gulf with low chances of developing into a tropical system
  • This pattern will help guide showers & storms farther inland each day
  • The heaviest rain will be between I-75 and the Gulf Coast
  • There will still be showers & storms near the beaches & I-95, but it just won’t be as much
  • The winds turn offshore by Friday, cranking our temps back up

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • The First Alert Weather Team is tracking low pressure drifting into the NE Gulf this week
  • This does not appear to be a significant system
  • Potential local impacts - if you can call them that - are detailed above
  • The next named storm will be “Dexter”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms Shifting Inland. 74/90
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Inland Storms. 74/92
  • THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Inland Storms. 73/92
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. 74/95
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/96
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!